Belgium spearheads EU green tax on aviation
By EUOBSERVER
Belgium has proposed an EU tax on the commercial aviation industry to offset its negative impact on global warming, Belgian minister Jean-Luc Crucke said after a meeting of EU states' environment and energy ministers in Brussels on Tuesday. France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and Sweden endorsed the idea, he added. It made no sense that railway transport, which was more environmentally friendly, was more highly taxed than flying, Crucke said.