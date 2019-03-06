Wednesday

6th Mar 2019

Ticker

EU debunks 'migrant crisis' politics

By

The idea the EU was still facing a migration "crisis" was populist "misinformation", the European Commission said on Wednesday, while noting a fall in Mediterranean arrivals to just 116,647 people last year. "Europe is no longer experiencing the migration crisis we lived in 2015, but structural problems remain," commission deputy head Frans Timmermans said, amid far-right alarmism on migrants ahead of the European Parliament elections in May.

