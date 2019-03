By EUOBSERVER

Polish GDP per capita in terms of domestic purchasing power will nose ahead of Portugal's by $63 (€56) to $33,472 this year, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said. The Polish economy also grew by 5.1 percent last year, compared to Portugal's 2.1 percent, as part of a wider trend in which the balance of EU poverty is tilting from the old east-west divide to a more north-south one.