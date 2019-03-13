By EUOBSERVER

Venezuela has expelled Germany's ambassador to the country, Daniel Kriener, after he met opposition leader Juan Guaido at the airport this week, accusing the diplomat of being in "alignment with the conspiracy agenda of extremist sectors". Dutch, French, Portuguese, Romanian, Spanish, and US diplomats also met Guaido to protect him upon his return to the country, but only Kriener has been ejected so far amid an economic and political crisis.