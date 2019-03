By EUOBSERVER

Europe's "regulatory backlash" has turned off Chinese investors, who injected just €17.3bn into the EU last year - 40 percent less than in 2017 and almost 100 percent less than in 2016, the Mercator Institute for China Studies, a think-tank in Berlin, has said in a new study. "This shift in attitudes has been remarkably rapid in Europe," it noted, referring to Western concerns on Chinese strategic acquisitions.