EU parliament backs Romanian for prosecutor job
By EUOBSERVER
Leaders of the European Parliament on Thursday backed Romanian former anti-corruption prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi as their pick to be the EU's chief prosecutor. The decision comes after two parliamentary committees backed her candidacy. The EP's leadership appointed three MEPs to negotiate the final choice with member states. Three ambassadors will head the council's negotiating team. Talks could drag on, as the countries picked the French candidate as their choice.