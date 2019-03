By EUOBSERVER

European Central Bank (ECB) president Mario Draghi announced Thursday that the ECB will not raise interest rates before 2019 ends - longer than previously announced. This means that private banks can continue to borrow money interest-free. If banks want to deposit money at the ECB, they have to pay 0.4%. "We are in a period of continued weakness and pervasive uncertainty," said Draghi as explanation for his policy.