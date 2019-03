By EUOBSERVER

Finnish prime minister Juha Sipila's centre-right government resigned Friday after failing to push through a planned social and health reform. Sipila will ask president Sauli Niinisto to dissolve the parliament. Finland is due to hold general elections on 14 April. Sipila, who came to power in May 2015, will continue to serve as prime minister for now. Finland will take over the EU's rotating presidency in July.