By EUOBSERVER

Demand for German-made submarines saw it boost international arms exports by 13 percent in the 2014 to 2018 period, according to the Swedish think-tank the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI). The world's top five exporters - the US, Russia, France, Germany, and China - supplied 75 percent of all weapons sold abroad. The US had a 36 percent chunk of the market, with sales focused on the Middle East.