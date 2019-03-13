Wednesday

13th Mar 2019

Ticker

EU agrees protection for whistleblowers

By

Representatives of the European Parliament, European Commission, and national governments agreed Monday to introduce EU-wide rules protecting whistleblowers. The legal text is not yet public. According to press statements by EU institutions, those who report breaches in EU law will be protected from being fired, demoted, or sued. "This will help tackle fraud, corruption, corporate tax avoidance and damage to people's health and the environment," said commission vice-president Frans Timmermans.

Name row on new EU sanctions exposes deeper rift

EU officials have voiced scepticism on proposed new human rights sanctions, amid a "nasty" debate to what extent Russia ought to be named and shamed in the title of the new measures.

Opinion

The Magnitsky Act - and its name

It is disappointing that so many MEPs in the Socialist and Green group caved in to Russian interests, in fear of challenging a plutocratic regime, by saying 'no' to naming the Magnitsky legislation by its rightful name: Magnitsky.

EU on path towards whistleblower protection

EU lawmakers and member states have struck a political deal on the first-ever EU-wide directive on whistleblower protection - following years of big tax-evasion revelations and the laundering of dirty money in European banks.

