By EUOBSERVER

Representatives of the European Parliament, European Commission, and national governments agreed Monday to introduce EU-wide rules protecting whistleblowers. The legal text is not yet public. According to press statements by EU institutions, those who report breaches in EU law will be protected from being fired, demoted, or sued. "This will help tackle fraud, corruption, corporate tax avoidance and damage to people's health and the environment," said commission vice-president Frans Timmermans.