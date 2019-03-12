Tuesday

MEPs lock horns on title of EU human rights sanctions

Centre-right MEPs failed on Monday in Strasbourg to add the name of the late Russian anti-corruption activist, Sergei Magnitsky, to the title of a debate Tuesday discussing new EU sanctions against human rights abusers. "There are other authoritarian regimes out there besides Russia," Heidi Hautala, a Green MEP whose party voted against the change, said. The final title of the parliament's human rights resolution will be voted on Thursday.

Legal uncertainty hangs over Brexit vote

Uncertainty continued to hang over Tuesday night's big vote on Brexit, as British MPs and their lawyers tried to make sense of last-minute tweaks to the exit deal.

Orban hosts Weber in Budapest for EPP showdown

The future of the Viktor Orban's Fidesz party inside the European Parliament's centre-right EPP political group hangs in the balance. On Tuesday, Orban and EPP chief Manfred Weber meet in Budapest in a final effort to iron out differences.

Hopeless Gaza Strip ripe for Islamic State, says UN head

Fears are mounting that more extreme militants, possibly linked to the Islamic State, will gain a foothold in the Gaza Strip as trapped youth lose all sense of hope in a conflict that is on the verge of boiling over.

Opinion

Unanimity under review, if new EU sanctions to work

Any new regime should focus on individual perpetrators, such as the prison guards and low-level administrators and officers - but it must also similarly allow the listing of individuals higher up in the command chain.

Investigation

Leaked document sheds light on Turkey's controlled 'coup'

More than two years after the failed putsch, evidence is trickling out to support what the EU initially suspected - that Erdogan knew what was going to happen and let it go ahead as a pretext to create one-man rule.

News in Brief

  2. EU agrees protection for whistleblowers
  3. Germany's Huawei deal risks US intelligence sharing
  4. Thousands of UK bankers paid €1m a year
  5. Report: US moves ahead on Nord Stream 2 sanctions
  6. German submarines lead boost in arms exports
  7. Catalan exile Puigdemont to run in EU elections
  8. May and Juncker speak on phone ahead of Brexit vote

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic commitment to driving global gender equality
  2. International Partnership for Human RightsMeet your defender: Rasul Jafarov leading human rights defender from Azerbaijan
  3. UNICEFUNICEF Hosts MEPs in Jordan Ahead of Brussels Conference on the Future of Syria
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic talks on parental leave at the UN
  5. International Partnership for Human RightsTrial of Chechen prisoner of conscience and human rights activist Oyub Titiev continues.
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic food policy inspires India to be a sustainable superpower
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersMilestone for Nordic-Baltic e-ID
  8. Counter BalanceEU bank urged to free itself from fossil fuels and take climate leadership
  9. Intercultural Dialogue PlatformRoundtable: Muslim Heresy and the Politics of Human Rights, Dr. Matthew J. Nelson
  10. Platform for Peace and JusticeTurkey suffering from the lack of the rule of law
  11. UNESDASoft Drinks Europe welcomes Tim Brett as its new president
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers take the lead in combatting climate change

Latest News

  1. EU spends €71m promoting meat, despite climate goals
  2. Legal uncertainty hangs over Brexit vote
  3. Orban hosts Weber in Budapest for EPP showdown
  4. Hopeless Gaza Strip ripe for Islamic State, says UN head
  5. Unanimity under review, if new EU sanctions to work
  6. Leaked document sheds light on Turkey's controlled 'coup'
  7. Finnish government collapses ahead of EU presidency
  8. Germany's CDU lukewarm on Macron's EU vision

