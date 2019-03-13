By EUOBSERVER

Centre-right MEPs failed on Monday in Strasbourg to add the name of the late Russian anti-corruption activist, Sergei Magnitsky, to the title of a debate Tuesday discussing new EU sanctions against human rights abusers. "There are other authoritarian regimes out there besides Russia," Heidi Hautala, a Green MEP whose party voted against the change, said. The final title of the parliament's human rights resolution will be voted on Thursday.