By EUOBSERVER

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), Theresa May's allies in the UK parliament, dealt a probable death blow to her hopes of passing her revised Brexit deal on Tuesday night, saying they rejected the agreement brokered by the British prime minister and EU Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker on Monday. The hardline unionist 10-MP bloc said it would vote against the deal, blaming the EU for being "intransigent".