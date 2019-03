By EUOBSERVER

"The risk of no deal has never been higher," EU negotiator Michel Barnier said Wednesday, commenting on the House of Commons' rejection of UK prime minister Theresa May's Brexit deal. Speaking to MEPs in Strasbourg, Barnier repeated no different deal was possible. Pro-Brexit MEP Nigel Farage urged EU leaders, were the UK to ask for an extension of the negotiation period beyond 29 March, to veto such a request.