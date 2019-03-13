Wednesday

13th Mar 2019

Ticker

EU shames Oman, UAE and others as 'tax-havens'

By

The EU has branded as "tax-havens" the Dutch Caribbean island of Aruba, Barbados, Belize, the British overseas territory of Bermuda, Fiji, the Marshall Islands, Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Vanuatu, and Dominica in a decision by finance ministers in Brussels Wednesday, the Reuters news agency reported. The 10 jurisdictions joined Samoa, Trinidad and Tobago, and US territories American Samoa, Guam, and the US Virgin Islands, which had been blacklisted earlier.

EUobserved

News in Brief

