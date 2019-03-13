By EUOBSERVER

Far-right politicking in Estonia has threatened a rift in the centrist Alde group in the European Parliament, with group leader Belgian MEP Guy Verhoftstadt "firmly asking" Estonian prime minister Juri Ratas, a fellow liberal, not to form a national government with "fascist" MPs amid coalition talks in Tallinn. The Conservative People's Party of Estonia, which Ratas had approached, was "reminiscent of fascist regimes in Europe," Verhoftstadt said.