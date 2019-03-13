Ticker
'Leave' campaign hopes Italy will veto Brexit delay
By EUOBSERVER
Italy's far-right deputy prime minister, Matteo Salvini, ought to get Rome to veto a delay of the 29 March Brexit date, a well-known figure in the UK's hard-Brexit campaign group, Leave.EU, Andy Wigmore, urged publicly Wednesday. "Italy can be heroes", he tweeted. Leave.EU bankroller, British businessman Aaron Banks recently visited Italy, but he mocked allegations of a Salvini deal to force a no-deal Brexit as "conspiracy theories".