By EUOBSERVER

British prime minister Theresa May still has a 55 percent chance of ratifying her Brexit deal by 29 March in a third vote, after MPs' latest rejection of it Tuesday, leading investment bank Goldman Sachs said Wednesday. The odds of cancelling Brexit were 35 percent and those of a no-deal Brexit 10 percent, it added. Germany had "not given up" on "an orderly [British] exit," German chancellor Angela Merkel said.