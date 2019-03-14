By EUOBSERVER

Due to democratic backsliding in Turkey, a large majority in the European Parliament recommended on Wednesday in a non-binding resolution, adopted by 370 votes in favour, 109 against with 143 abstentions, that the European Union formally suspends the current accession negotiations with Turkey. Rapporteur Kati Piri, a Hungarian-born Dutch Social Democrat MEP said that repeated calls on Turkey to respect fundamental rights had "fallen on deaf ears in Ankara".