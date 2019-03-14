Thursday

14th Mar 2019

Ticker

EU parliament votes to suspend Turkey accession talks

By

Due to democratic backsliding in Turkey, a large majority in the European Parliament recommended on Wednesday in a non-binding resolution, adopted by 370 votes in favour, 109 against with 143 abstentions, that the European Union formally suspends the current accession negotiations with Turkey. Rapporteur Kati Piri, a Hungarian-born Dutch Social Democrat MEP said that repeated calls on Turkey to respect fundamental rights had "fallen on deaf ears in Ankara".

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's coverage of the 2019 European election. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

Opinion

Italy should capitalise on Brexit

Now that the UK is leaving, Italy can, and should, step up. It is the third largest country and economy in the EU. Spain and Poland follow, but they are significantly smaller economically and population-wise.

EUobserved

Schoolkid 'climate strikers' outnumber MEPs at debate

In response to the now worldwide movement of concerned school children, the EU parliament held a debate about climate change. But those pupils attending were not allowed to speak, only to listen.

News in Brief

  1. MEPs pass emergency Brexit measures for UK citizens
  2. Tajani in media storm over Mussolini comments
  3. EU parliament votes to suspend Turkey accession talks
  4. IMF: Greece moving to top tier of eurozone performers
  5. Orderly Brexit '55% possible', Goldman Sachs predicts
  6. 'Leave' campaign hopes Italy will veto Brexit delay
  7. Alde group alarmed by Estonia far-right coalition talk
  8. EU shames Oman, UAE and others as 'tax-havens'

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Platform for Peace and JusticeMEP Kati Piri: “Our red line on Turkey has been crossed”
  2. UNICEF2018 deadliest year yet for children in Syria as war enters 9th year
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic commitment to driving global gender equality
  4. International Partnership for Human RightsMeet your defender: Rasul Jafarov leading human rights defender from Azerbaijan
  5. UNICEFUNICEF Hosts MEPs in Jordan Ahead of Brussels Conference on the Future of Syria
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic talks on parental leave at the UN
  7. International Partnership for Human RightsTrial of Chechen prisoner of conscience and human rights activist Oyub Titiev continues.
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic food policy inspires India to be a sustainable superpower
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersMilestone for Nordic-Baltic e-ID
  10. Counter BalanceEU bank urged to free itself from fossil fuels and take climate leadership
  11. Intercultural Dialogue PlatformRoundtable: Muslim Heresy and the Politics of Human Rights, Dr. Matthew J. Nelson
  12. Platform for Peace and JusticeTurkey suffering from the lack of the rule of law

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us