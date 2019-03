By EUOBSERVER

European Parliament president Antonio Tajani was Wednesday caught in a media storm, after saying on Radio24 that Italian dictator Benito Mussolini had also done "positive things". "How can a president of the European Parliament fail to acknowledge the nature of fascism? We need swift clarification", said Social Democrat EP leader Udo Bullmann. Tajani replied: "Shame on those who manipulate what I've allegedly said on fascism."