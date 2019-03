By EUOBSERVER

Greece is expected to move to the upper tier of the eurozone growth table in 2019, with growth expected to accelerate to 2.4 percent this year (up from an estimated 2.1 percent in 2018), the IMF concludes in its latest assessment on the state of the Greek economy. "Unemployment is coming down, though is still unacceptably high, especially for young people," said Peter Dohlman, IMF mission chief for Greece.