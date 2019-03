By EUOBSERVER

The Munich-based economic think tank, Ifo Institute, on Thursday cut its growth forecast for Germany in 2019 by more than half, to 0.6 percent. German "industry will largely fail to act as an economic engine in 2019" due to Brexit and weak global demand for German products, it said. The number of people employed would however continue to rise and unemployment drop to 4.9 percent in 2019.