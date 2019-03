By EUOBSERVER

The EU and its member states collectively pledged some €6.75bn for humanitarian aid in Syria for "2019, 2020, and beyond." The money will be used for Syrians inside Syria and surrounding countries affected by the war, like Jordan and Lebanon. None of the money will be used for reconstruction. EU foreign policy chief Mogherini also announced €1.5bn for Syrian refugees in Turkey as part of its 2015 deal.