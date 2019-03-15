Friday

15th Mar 2019

Children's climate school strikes turn global on Friday

School children and students in more than 100 countries are walking out of classes Friday demanding that the world's leaders take action to stop climate change. On Thursday Greta Thunberg, a 16-year-old environmental activist, who started Fridays for Future protests outside Sweden's parliament, was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for her climate activism. There are over 300 candidates for the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize to be announced in October.

