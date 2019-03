By EUOBSERVER

The number of first-time asylum seekers in EU countries was 580,800 in 2018, 11 percent less than the year before, according to figures published by Eurostat on Thursday. Most applicants were Syrian, Afghan and Iraqi citizens. In 2017 a total of 654,600 applied for asylum, which was around half of the record-high number of 1,256,600 first-time asylum applicants registered at the hight of the refugee crisis in 2015.