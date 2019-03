By EUOBSERVER

The age at which women in the European Union give birth to their first child has gradually increased from 28.7 years in 2013 to 29.1 in 2017, figures released by Eurostat on Monday showed. The member state with the highest average age for women to have their first baby in 2017 was Italy (31.1 years old) and the youngest mothers were Latvian (26.9).