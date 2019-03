By EUOBSERVER

French prime minister Edouard Phillippe announced on Monday a ban on 'yellow vest' protests along the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris, in Bordeaux and Toulouse if violent groups were known to be taking part. The ban would be in force for an unspecified period in the areas that were "the most impacted" by a surge in violence in protests last Saturday. Paris police chief Michel Delpuech would also be replaced.