Ticker
EU affairs ministers demand Brexit clarity from London
By EUOBSERVER
EU affairs ministers in Brussels on Tuesday demanded clarity on the UK's Brexit strategy following the British parliament speaker's decision to rule out a third vote on the Brexit deal. "We are really exhausted by these negotiations," German minister Michael Roth said, adding he expected "clear and precise proposals" from London on a possible extension to the Brexit deadline. "Dear friends in London, please deliver!," he said.