By EUOBSERVER

Delegates of the largest political group in the European Parliament, the European People's Party, vote on Wednesday on whether to expel or suspend its Hungarian member, Fidesz, the party of prime minister Viktor Orban. Orban has apologised for calling his EPP critics "useful idiots", but some 13 member parties are demanding Fidesz's expulsion and want to see more action in defence of rule of law and democratic values.