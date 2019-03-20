Ticker
EU ups benefits rights for mobile workers
By EUOBSERVER
EU institutions agreed on Tuesday to modernise workers' rights to receive social security across the EU. Non-national EU citizens would have the same rights and obligations as nationals, getting cash benefits paid throughout the EU and retaining unemployment benefits for six months after leaving a member state. "In times of increased labour mobility, protecting social rights is of utmost importance," said the European Parliament rapporteur, French socialist Guillaume Balas.