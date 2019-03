By EUOBSERVER

The presidency of the European People's Party proposed on Wednesday to suspend its Hungarian member, prime minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz, after Fidesz's anti-EU campaign. The suspension also means losing voting rights, while a group of 'wise men', led by former EU council president Herman Van Rompuy, would monitor if Fidesz adheres to conditions set out by EPP lead candidate Manfred Weber. Fidesz has threatened to leave the EPP if suspended.