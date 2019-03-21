Thursday

21st Mar 2019

Dutch anti-EU party surges in provincial vote

The Dutch anti-EU, anti-immigration party Forum for Democracy is expected to enter the 75-seat upper-house senate with 12 representatives, after provincial elections Wednesday. The three-year-old party, which began as think tank opposed to an EU-Ukraine treaty, is however unlikely to unseat the four-party centrist-centre-right coalition led by Liberal PM Mark Rutte, which lost its senate majority. Rutte will look to the Greens, Wednesday's other winner, or centre-left, for support.

EPP suspends Orban's Fidesz party

In a compromise decision, Europe's centre-right grouping stops short of expelling Hungary's ruling party - which has been accused of rolling back democracy and the rule of law.

Macron is confusing rigidity with strength

Jan Zahradil, EU Commission president Spitzenkandidat for the European Conservatives and Reformists Group, responds to Emmaneul Macron's European vision ahead of the May elections.

May tosses Brexit spanner into EU machinery

The UK is seeking a three-month delay to leave in the European Union. But its 30 June deadline is a major headache given the European elections in May. The European Commission is demanding EU summit leaders reject May's proposal.

Centre-right EPP faces showdown with Orban

The EU's largest political alliance, the EPP, will try to put the 'Orban issue' behind it going into the European election campaign. Hungary's ruling party, Fidesz, could be expelled or suspended from the political family.

A compromise proposal for the Article 50 extension

At this week's summit, EU leaders should extend Article 50 until the May European elections. But they should postpone the effective date of the UK's withdrawal from EU rights, rules, and regulations for another year - to May 2020.

