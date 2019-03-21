By EUOBSERVER

The Dutch anti-EU, anti-immigration party Forum for Democracy is expected to enter the 75-seat upper-house senate with 12 representatives, after provincial elections Wednesday. The three-year-old party, which began as think tank opposed to an EU-Ukraine treaty, is however unlikely to unseat the four-party centrist-centre-right coalition led by Liberal PM Mark Rutte, which lost its senate majority. Rutte will look to the Greens, Wednesday's other winner, or centre-left, for support.