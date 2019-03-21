By EUOBSERVER

The Italian senate on Wednesday blocked a criminal case against Italy's far-right deputy-prime minister Matteo Salvini. An Italian court in January had ruled that Salvini should be charged for preventing the disembarkation of 177 asylum seekers from the Italian coastguard ship Ubaldo Diciotti in August last year. "I would do it all again. And I won't give up," said Salvini in a letter to the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.