The UK Labour opposition leader, Jeremy Corbyn, has said he will meet prime minister Theresa May on Monday morning for 11th hour talks. In an interview with The Mirror Corbyn said: "We're the responsible party here. We're not running down the clock, we're looking for solutions". EU-27 leaders on Thursday offered to delay the date of Brexit - if British MPs approve Theresa May's deal next week in parliament.