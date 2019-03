By EUOBSERVER

Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orban insisted in an interview on public radio on Sunday that he would continue "information campaigns" ahead of the European elections. The European People's Party (EPP) voted last week to suspend Orban's Fidesz party over violations of EU rule of law, and previous controversial posters of EU Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker. "We have exposed them and, naturally, they are angry," Orban said.