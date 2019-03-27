By EUOBSERVER

France's EU minister Nathalie Loiseau resigned on Tuesday in order to lead president Macron's centrist party On The Move's campaign in the European parliamentary elections in May. In a press conference, a total of 30 candidates were announced, including two foreigners. Surveys suggest the party could win 24 percent of French votes, closely followed by Le Pen's National Rally. It would most likely team up with the Liberal Alde group.