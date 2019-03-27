Wednesday

27th Mar 2019

Report: EU's 'Operation Sophia' prolonged six months

The EU's political and security committee reportedly agreed on Tuesday to phase out the Mediterranean migrant rescue Operation Sophia's mandate during a prolonged six-month period, pending final confirmation from member states. Operation Sophia was already given one interim extension of three months in December as EU countries disagreed on a longer commitment. Sophia is believed to have saved 45,000 people's lives since it began in 2015.

Tusk tells May not to ignore anti-Brexit UK citizens

As British MPs are poised to give an advisory vote on possible Brexit alternatives, EU Council chief Donald Tusk has called on Theresa May's government to listen to those who British citzens want to stop Brexit.

Single EU railway signalling system faces delays

'A reality check shows that we are already falling a little bit behind in the first few years,' said the new coordinator for the European rail traffic management system (ERTMS).

