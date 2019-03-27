Ticker
Report: EU's 'Operation Sophia' prolonged six months
By EUOBSERVER
The EU's political and security committee reportedly agreed on Tuesday to phase out the Mediterranean migrant rescue Operation Sophia's mandate during a prolonged six-month period, pending final confirmation from member states. Operation Sophia was already given one interim extension of three months in December as EU countries disagreed on a longer commitment. Sophia is believed to have saved 45,000 people's lives since it began in 2015.