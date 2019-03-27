Ticker
Police probe Austrian 'link' to New Zealand terror attack
By EUOBSERVER
Austrian authorities confirmed on Tuesday they have searched Identitarian Movement leader, Martin Sellner's, Vienna apartment to secure any evidence of links to the attack on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand. A donation to the Austrian organisation appeared to match the email address of the terrorist. "I have nothing to do with this terror attack," Sellner said, adding that his organisation was a peaceful anti-immigration group.