Ticker
New cars to have speed limiters by 2022
By EUOBSERVER
New cars sold in the EU by 2022 must be fitted with devices to automatically stop drivers from exceeding speed limits, according to a political compromise reached on Tuesday between the Parliament, Council and Commission in so-called trilogue negotiations. The deal must formally be approved by the parliament and council. It also included automated emergency braking, sensors, data recording and better vision for drivers to see cyclists and pedestrians.