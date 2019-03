By EUOBSERVER

MEPs supported a political compromise for new environmental rules on the car industry on Wednesday. An overwhelming majority, 521 MEPs, voted in favour, with 63 voting against, and 34 abstaining. The new regulation will require carmakers to reduce emissions from cars they produce by 37.5 percent by 2030, compared to 2021. Additionally it contains a range of measures aimed at stimulating production of greener cars.