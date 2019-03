By EUOBSERVER

A large majority of MEPs (560 in favour, 35 against, 28 abstaining) on Wednesday voted in favour of legislation which will ban the use of plastic in throw-away items like cutlery. The new rules will also require that as of 2030, plastic drink bottles should consist of at least 30 percent recycled plastic. Additionally, 90 percent of those throw-away bottles in the EU should be collected for recycling by 2029.