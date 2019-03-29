Ticker
Brexit-day: MPs likely to refuse May's deal in third vote
By EUOBSERVER
The UK parliament will vote on Friday (29 March), the original scheduled Brexit day, on Theresa May's deal to leave the Union for a third time. The vote will however only be on the terms of the UK's departure from the EU, the withdrawal agreement, while the 'political declaration' part outlining future UK-EU relations is excluded. Approval is unlikely as Labour and the Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party remain opposed.