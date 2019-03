By EUOBSERVER

Ukrainian voters are so fed up with their incumbent president, Petro Poroshenko, that they might pick a comedian, Volodymyr Zelensky - who played a president on TV - as their new president in elections on Sunday. Poroshenko, and Yulia Tymoshenko, a former prime minister, are running neck-and-neck for second place. If no candidate gets a majority on Sunday, the two front-runners will face off on 21 April.