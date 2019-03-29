By EUOBSERVER

Romanian authorities on Thursday indicted the leading candidate to become the first head of the European Prosecutor's Office, Laura Codruta Kovesi. After seven hours of questioning, she was also banned from leaving the country and speaking to the press. Romania's social democrat-led government has long opposed her candidacy. As head of Romania's National Anti-Corruption Directorate she had the social democrat leader Liviu Dragnea convicted of vote rigging in 2015 and corruption.