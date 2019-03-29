Friday

29th Mar 2019

Romania silences candidate to be EU's first prosecutor

By

Romanian authorities on Thursday indicted the leading candidate to become the first head of the European Prosecutor's Office, Laura Codruta Kovesi. After seven hours of questioning, she was also banned from leaving the country and speaking to the press. Romania's social democrat-led government has long opposed her candidacy. As head of Romania's National Anti-Corruption Directorate she had the social democrat leader Liviu Dragnea convicted of vote rigging in 2015 and corruption.

MEPs excluded from deciding new EU labour agency HQ

A ministerial vote will determine the seat of the new European Labour Authority - leaving MEPs excluded from the selection process. Infamously, the new HQs for the European Medicines Agency and European Banking Authority were only decided by drawing lots.

Ireland stuck between no-deal Brexit plans and peace deal

As the possibility of no-deal Brexit rises, Dublin will be tasked to police the EU's new frontier. But leaders there insist there are no preparations for a hard border - because it also needs to protect the 1998 peace deal.

MEPs' anger at inadequate response to Dieselgate work

It is two years since the EU parliament concluded that EU maladministration had helped cause the deadly emissions scandal known as 'Dieselgate'. But MEPs 'never really received a proper response' from the EU commission.

