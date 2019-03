By EUOBSERVER

American Christian-right fundamentalist groups have poured at least $50m [€45m] into Europe over the last decade, boosting the far-right, a report from UK-based openDemocracy revealed. A number of the groups were connected to the World Congress of Families, holding a summit in Verona, Italy, this weekend. Over 40 MEPs have urged EU leaders to look into the influence of US fundamentalists ahead of May's EU elections.