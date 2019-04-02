Ticker
Poll: EPP-S&D rule of European Parliament challenged
By EUOBSERVER
The European Parliament's two largest parties are set to lose, for the first time, their joint control of the assembly after May's elections, the European Parliament's latest poll predicted. The centre-right EPP alliance would remain the largest party, winning 188 seats, and the centre-left S&D group would remain second with 142 seats. That is however not enough support to control the 705-member parliament without involving a third party.