Ticker
Germany set to allow British visa-free entry after Brexit
By EUOBSERVER
Germany is preparing last-minute legislation allowing 100,000 British citizens and their families to stay even if the UK leaves the EU without a deal, according to a five-page draft regulation sent to the federal states on 28 March and seen by the Sueddeutsche Zeitung. British nationals staying permanently would have to apply for a residence permit while able to enter the Schengen country without a visa for short-term stays.