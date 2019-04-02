By EUOBSERVER

Ukrainian elections were free and fair, monitors from the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), Nato, the Council of Europe, and the European Parliament said Monday in an initial assessment. "Elections were competitive. Voters had a broad choice and turned out in high numbers," the OSCE said, summing up the work of 2,300 international observers. The assessment came despite "disinformation" designed to "delegitimise" the winners, the EP said.