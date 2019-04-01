Monday

1st Apr 2019

Ticker

Ukraine election was fair, international monitors say

By

Ukrainian elections were free and fair, monitors from the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), Nato, the Council of Europe, and the European Parliament said Monday in an initial assessment. "Elections were competitive. Voters had a broad choice and turned out in high numbers," the OSCE said, summing up the work of 2,300 international observers. The assessment came despite "disinformation" designed to "delegitimise" the winners, the EP said.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's coverage of the 2019 European election. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

Exclusive

EIB 'maladministration' verdict over VW fraud report

EUobserver should have been granted access to a fraud investigation into a €400m EU loan to Volkswagen Group (VW), and recommendations on how to avoid future misuse, the European Ombudsman has concluded.

TV comic wins first round of election in jaded Ukraine

A Ukrainian comic won the first round of presidential elections in a country jaded by never-ending corruption allegations and five years of Russian warfare. He is now set to face incumbent Petro Poroshenko in a run-off in three weeks' time.

Opinion

Manfred Weber and the art of passive resistance

Hungary's government dismantled rule of law institutions and democratic guarantees in broad daylight. This could have been perfectly addressed by Weber's European People's Party years ago - but it dithered.

Magazine

Parliament president: red-carpet mannequin or hot seat?

The post of president of the European Parliament can be (almost) whatever the person elected makes out of it. Some stick to their ceremonial duties - while others have used the presidency for more Machiavellian power games.

Agenda

Brexit no-deal and chief prosecutor top This WEEK

No-deal Brexit has become more likely than ever before, and EU leaders will start preparations for it as the drama continues in London. Negotiations also continue over the candidates for the EU's new top prosecutor.

News in Brief

  1. Tusk: Slovak election result was blow to populism
  2. Ukraine election was fair, international monitors say
  3. Germany set to allow British visa-free entry after Brexit
  4. Slovakia elects environmental activist as new president
  5. Erdogan's party loses political control of big Turkish cities
  6. Merkel jets to Dublin as Brexit strategy risks not delivering
  7. Poll: EPP-S&D rule of European Parliament challenged
  8. Internal division over Brexit risks sinking UK government

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual EU-Turkmenistan Human Rights Dialogue takes place in Ashgabat
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNew campaign: spot, capture and share Traces of North
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersLeading Nordic candidates go head-to-head in EU election debate
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Secretary General: Nordic co-operation must benefit everybody
  5. Platform for Peace and JusticeMEP Kati Piri: “Our red line on Turkey has been crossed”
  6. UNICEF2018 deadliest year yet for children in Syria as war enters 9th year
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic commitment to driving global gender equality
  8. International Partnership for Human RightsMeet your defender: Rasul Jafarov leading human rights defender from Azerbaijan
  9. UNICEFUNICEF Hosts MEPs in Jordan Ahead of Brussels Conference on the Future of Syria
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic talks on parental leave at the UN
  11. International Partnership for Human RightsTrial of Chechen prisoner of conscience and human rights activist Oyub Titiev continues.
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic food policy inspires India to be a sustainable superpower

Latest News

  1. EIB 'maladministration' verdict over VW fraud report
  2. Ambassador: Ukraine wronged by EUobserver op-ed
  3. TV comic wins first round of election in jaded Ukraine
  4. Manfred Weber and the art of passive resistance
  5. Parliament president: red-carpet mannequin or hot seat?
  6. Brexit no-deal and chief prosecutor top This WEEK
  7. How a Romani woman got a hug from an ultra-right voter
  8. EU mulls three conditions for Brexit no-deal trade talks

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us