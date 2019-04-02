By EUOBSERVER

Slovakia's election of Zuzana Caputova, a green activist, as its president this weekend showed that "decency in politics, rule of law, and tolerance" had triumphed over "power politics and the false promises of populism", EU Council president Donald Tusk said in a congratulatory letter on Monday. He spoke ahead of European Parliament elections in May, where populist-nationalist and anti-EU parties are polling to make unprecedented gains.